From MP to Gujarat: Here is the list of 54 Assembly seats in 10 states going to bypolls today

Voting is being held on Tuesday for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is locked in a keenly-fought contest with the Congress to save its government.

Voting began at 7 am and will be held till 6 PM, except in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Nagaland where the timings are different, and the number of people allowed in a polling booth has been restricted. Voters who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed to vote separately in the last hour, officials said.

Bypoll to two assembly seats in Manipur and Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be held on November 7.

Counting of votes for all seats will be held on November 10.

The bypolls are being held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the list of all the seats going to bypolls today (November 3):

Madhya Pradesh

Joura Sumawali Morena Dimani Ambah (SC) Mehgaon Gohad (SC) Gwalior Gwalior East Dabra (SC) Bhander (SC) Karera (SC) Pohari Bamori Ashok Nagar (SC) Mungaoli Surkhi Malhara Anuppur (ST) Sanchi (SC) Biaora Agar (SC) Hatpipliya Mandhata Nepanagar (ST) Badnawar Sanwer (SC) Suwasra

Gujarat

Abdasa Limbdi Morbi Dhari Gadhada (SC) Karjan Dangs (ST) Kaprada(ST)

Uttar Pradesh

Naugawan Sadat Bulandshahr Tundla (SC) Bangennau Ghatampur (SC) Deoria Malhani

Jharkhand

Dumka (ST) Bermo

Karnataka

Sira Rajarajeshwarinagar

Nagaland

Southern Angazni-I (ST) Pungro-Kiphire (ST)

Odisha

Balasore Tirtol (SC)

Telangana

Dubbak

Chhattisgarh

Marwahi(ST)

Haryana

Baroda

Manipur (November 7)

Lilong Wangjing Tentha

Lok Sabha bypoll

Valmiki Nagar (Bihar - November 7)