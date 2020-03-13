From mid-day meals at home to improved internet services: Here's how Kerala braces itself to battle coronavirus lockdown

Well, so far, Kerala is the only state in India which has managed to get the first three coronavirus patients recover and discharge from the hospital. The state that has announced emergency is preparing for yet another deadly outbreak after Nipah virus and Ebola.

Kerala has so far reported 14 cases till now after people returning from Italy and other countries showed symptoms of the virus. Now, nearly 1,500 people are under medical observation, state reported.

As the state battles yet another deadly outbreak, the government has put preventive measures in place to contain the spread of coronavirus. The state has been doing anything and everything and has also come up with the most stringent lockdown measures so far.

The state government has announced that a large group pf people cannot hold a meeting or gathering until the end of this month. In addition to this, the government has suspended all classes till class 7 of the CBSE and ICSE board for now and only the exams will be conducted as scheduled. All colleges, except medical, will remain shut until further notice, announced the government.

Moreover, coaching classes have also been asked to remain shut. The government has also said that Madrassa and Anganwadis will remain shut until further notice and mid-day meals for Anganwadi students will be made available at their homes.

The Kerala government has also decided to improve the internet services as more people would now work from home.

"Improving Readiness: As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet. Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.