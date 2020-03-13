From mid-day meals at home to improved internet services: Here's how Kerala braces itself to battle coronavirus lockdown

Well, so far, Kerala is the only state in India which has managed to get the first three coronavirus patients recover and discharge from the hospital. The state that has announced emergency is preparing for yet another deadly outbreak after Nipah virus and Ebola.
Kerala has so far reported 14 cases till now after people returning from Italy and other countries showed symptoms of the virus. Now, nearly 1,500 people are under medical observation, state reported.
As the state battles yet another deadly outbreak, the government has put preventive measures in place to contain the spread of coronavirus. The state has been doing anything and everything and has also come up with the most stringent lockdown measures so far.
The state government has announced that a large group pf people cannot hold a meeting or gathering until the end of this month. In addition to this, the government has suspended all classes till class 7 of the CBSE and ICSE board for now and only the exams will be conducted as scheduled. All colleges, except medical, will remain shut until further notice, announced the government.
Moreover, coaching classes have also been asked to remain shut. The government has also said that Madrassa and Anganwadis will remain shut until further notice and mid-day meals for Anganwadi students will be made available at their homes.
The Kerala government has also decided to improve the internet services as more people would now work from home.
"Improving Readiness: As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet. Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Religions bodies have also been appealed to postpose all the festivals and any other gatherings. This also includes mass at churches and namaz at mosques. The government has also urged people to postpone marriages and limit the number of guest so as to reduce the risk of the spread of virus.
In addition to this the state has increased the number of testing and admission facilities for suspected cases of the virus. The government also issued helpline numbers - 04712309250, 251, 252, 253, 254, 255- to report any suspected cases of the virus. Additionally, professionals are being trained and are working on a shift basis to provide medical aid to people.
The government has asked anyone with suspected symptoms or have been in contact with a person infected with the virus to seek immediate medical aid at government or private hospitals.
Now, the government will also deliver food to the families of those who are under observation at homes.
The government has also said that strict action will be taken against those who refuse to get tested or admitted to hospitals and who hide their travel history.
So far, 74 confirmed cases have been reported in India. On Thursday, a 76-year-old man from Karnataka succumbed to the virus.
