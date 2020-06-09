From maintaining six feet distance to avoiding unnecessary travel: Health Ministry's guidelines for practising COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

Here are the guidelines:

1. Greet without physical contact.

2. Maintain physical distance of six feet in public places.

3. Wear reusable handmade face cover/ mask at all times.

4. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

5. Cover your nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

6. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser.

7. Do not chew tobacco and spit in public places.

8. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

9. Avoid unnecessary travel.

10. Do not discriminate against people affected by COVID-19, their caregivers or anyone supporting the fight against COVID-19.

11. Keep the number of guests to a minimum if a social event cannot be postponed.

12. Do not visit crowded places/ avoid mass gatherings.

Meanwhile, India saw another day of highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh.

According to Health Ministry data, 331 patients died due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll 7,466.

The spike in cases on Tuesday was four more than Monday when 9,983 cases had been reported in 24 hours. The number of deaths, however, rose from 206 on Monday to 331 on Tuesday.

The total count of cases stands at 2,66,598 with 1,29,917 active cases while 1,29,214 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI inputs)