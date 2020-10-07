From losing his father and growing up at an orphanage to cracking KAS exam - A look at Ghazi Abdullah's journey

24-year-old Ghazi Abdullah's story is one of perseverance and hardship. The youth who recently secured the 46th rank in Kashmir Administrative Service exam had lost his father at an early age, and then spent several years in an orphanage.

Kashmir's Doda district has on many an occasion made headlines for unrest and clashes between militants and Indian security forces. And the situation had been far more grim in the 1990s. As per an article by Hindustan Times, while Abdullah had not known at the time, his father, a private school teacher had picked up arms and joined militancy before being killed in an encounter in 1998. At the time he had just been around two and a half years old.