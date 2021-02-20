From Komodo Dragon to Bengal Tiger: All you need to know about Ambanis' efforts to build world's largest zoo in Gujarat

Gujarat is slated to soon become the home of what is being touted as one of the the world's biggest zoos. According to reports, Reliance is working to create a massive zoo and rescue center that will play host to a wide variety of animals both exotic and prolific.

According to a Bloomberg report that quotes Parimal Nathwani, the corporate affairs director at Reliance, the venture is slated to open in 2023. As per an India Today report from December 2020, the plan had been delayed somewhat by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns. Reportedly, the zoo will be located in Gujarat's Jamnagar, where Reliance Industries has production facilities. Notably, Jamnagar district is also where the Khijadia Bird Sanctuary is located.

According to reports, the project is being developed Anant Ambani, the younger son of the company's chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani. Spread out over more than 250 acres of land and will play hold to a wide number of animal species. Data uploaded on the website of the Central Zoo Authority indicates that the zoo will be called 'Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom'.

A layout plan shared on the website suggests that the expanse will be subdivided into several sections such as "Forest of Indian", "Exotica Island", "Wild Trail of Gujarat", Dragon's Land", "Land of Rodents" and more. There will also be a Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre as well as space left for future expansion.

"The Detailed Project Report submitted along with the Master Layout Plan for the proposed establishment of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom at Jamnagar, Gujarat by Reliance Industries Limited was approved by the 33rd Meeting of the Central Zoo Authority held on February 12, 2019," the document adds.