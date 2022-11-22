From 'killing Shraddha in heat of moment' to 'police treating me well': 10 things Aftab Poonwalla told Delhi court

10 things what Aaftab said in the Court | FPJ

Delhi: Aftab Poonawalla, the accused of murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar admitted his crime this Tuesday which involves of him killing her and chopping her body on Tuesday. Post his confession of crime, an extended custody of 4 days was sentenced to him by the Saket court.

The search operations to find out the body parts of the victim are still in progress. Police found parts of the skull and some bones near a forest area on Sunday. While on Monday, a human jaw was found during the search operations which is still claimed to be of the victim. Further tests to verify the claim are on its way.

Also, the search for the murder weapon & both of Shraddha and Aftab's phone is done on priority basis by the police which would be the essential evidence to prove the accused guilty for the horrifying crime.

Amidst the high powered drama taking place in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, here we have 10 statements that the accused, Aftab has reportedly said in the court. He through his statements is assumed to display complete cooperation and support to the police for their investigation of the crime.

10 things Aftab said in Saket court

1. Aftab said Shraddha Walkar's murder took place in the heat of the moment while he did not intend to commit it at first. According to him, it was just a fir of rage which made him commit the crime.

2. He claimed he was provoked for the murder and ultimately ended up killing her. Shraddha haressed him mentally which finally provoked him to hit her.

3. He claimed everything written about him on the social media by people is not true, people are trying to malign his identity in the society. He is distressed by the agitation and rage widespread in the masses against him.

4. He says he's cooperating well with the police during the interrogation and assisting them in the investigation. He further affirmed that he'll not deny on the crime committed by him.

5. Aftab has given map of locations where he disposed Shraddha's body parts and also visit with them to help them find the parts. The search operations have ramped up over these leads.

6. He claimed he doesn't recall everything correctly but will inform the police immediately as and when he does. He claimed it of being difficult to recollect as it has been very long since the incident.

7. Aftab said the police is treating him well and he is feeling quite safe during the interrogation sessions and is feeling to have a mutual cooperation in the way of investigation.

8. He claimed he is not misleading the police and telling the truth to them during the interrogations. He claims to show complete support and assistance to the police through his statements being assistful in their investigation.

9. He has requested the court to let him meet his family. On humanitarian grounds, he has raised a request from his side to allow him to meet his family members.

10. Aftab bought the saw blade from a shop that was closer to his house which he eventually used to chop Shraddha's body.