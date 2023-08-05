From Instigating Mob To Asking Them To Kill Sikhs & Loot Their Shops: Eyewitnesses Reveal Jagdish Tytler’s Role In 1984 Riots

File

The CBI chargesheet against Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case stated that the Congress leader incited the crowd and oversaw the disturbance on the ground.

"Jagdish Tytler asked the mob to first kill the Sikhs and then loot their shops and valuables,” statements of eyewitnesses in the chargesheet suggest.

On May 20, 2023, the CBI filed the chargesheet against Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was arrested by the investigation team on suspicion of murder, rioting, and abutment. According to the chargesheet, the Congress leader promised the rioters that they would not face any legal repercussions. In addition, he compared the number of murders in his district to those in other areas and urged his supporters to attack more Sikhs.

The Congress chairman allegedly started inciting the mob after getting out of his white Ambassador sedan, according to an eyewitness description included in the chargesheet.

As per an eyewitness whose shop was burned during the widespread riot that took place after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984: "Tytler came out of the car and instigated the mob to first kill the Sikhs and then asked them to loot their shops,"

According to another claim, Tytler, who was a member of parliament at the time, was also responsible for founding the Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi's Azad Market.

Sufficient materials against Tytler: CBI

Tytler was there in front of the Gurdwara, disobeying the ban. The chargesheet claims that the Sikh eyewitness received advice from his fellow bus passengers to take off his turban and return home after observing the scenario. There are, according to the investigating agency, "sufficient materials available on record to show that Jagdish Tytler was a part of the unlawful assembly committing rioting that had assembled near Gurdwara Pul Bangash."

The chargesheet also makes reference to a letter that Manjit Singh GK gave to the investigation team that contained sting tapes in which a person sitting in front of Jagdish Tytler confessed to being involved in the murder of 100 Sikhs.

Tytler was charged with intimidating witnesses by Singh as well. Before CBI, the witness was required to modify his statement, he continued.

The CBI recorded samples of Tytler's voice to see whether it matched the voice in the sting footage. We are currently awaiting the Central Forensic Science Laboratory's (CFSL) findings.

Tytler granted anticipatory release

In the meantime, Tytler was granted anticipatory release by a Delhi court on Friday in a case involving the Pul Bangash murders that occurred during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

