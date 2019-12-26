From Hong Kong to India: Protests that rocked 2019

India has been rocked by protests after the Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in both the Houses of Parliament. The country has been engulfed with violence even amounting to arson and death in some states. The Act which grants citizenship to the persecuted minorities (except Muslims) from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have caught the ire of the Opposition Parties and major universities. Protesters demand the Modi-government roll back its “discriminatory” Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Not just in India, there have seen protests around the world in 2019. Let us take a look at some of the global protests:
1. Hong Kong
Hong Kong was a British colony which was handed back to China in 1997. It has its own judiciary, legal system, and rights like freedom of speech and assembly. However, the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 was proposed by the government of Hong Kong in February 2019. This extradition bill made people fear that Hong Kong’s judicial independence and other basic rights as dissent could be vanished.
The protests escalated as the citizens called for democracy. Violent clashes were seen between the police and the protesters. Finally, the bill was withdrawn in September 2019. 2 people have died, more than 2,600 people have been injured, while more than 6,000 people have been arrested during the protests.
2. Egypt
The Egyptian cities of Cairo, Alexandria and others were flocked with hundreds of protesters, protesting against President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in September 2019. Slogans of "rise up, fear not, Sisi must go" and "the people want the fall of the regime" were chanted by the protesters. To clamp down the protests, more than 4,000 people including journalists, lawyers, academicians and even minors were detained by the forces.
The protests were prompted by an Egyptian businessman who is on a self-imposed exile in Spain. He posted videos on social media against the President accusing him of corruption. However, the President has denied the allegations.
3. France
8,06,000 protesters took to the streets in the French capital of Paris on December 5. The protesters demanded President Emmanuel Macron take back his proposed pension reform plan. Macron plans to merge France’s current 42 different pension schemes into one state-managed system which would make the system financially viable. However, the Unions say that if this plan is implemented, the workers will receive lower pensions.
The police fired teargas and charged at the demonstrators in central Paris on December 17. The protests aren’t going to end any time soon as the Prime Minister Édouard Philippe also said that the government would not cave in on the controversial pension reforms.
4. Chile
The protests began in the capital city of Chile- Santigo, due to the rise in the subway fares in October. The protests later snowballed into wider problems in the South American country like increased cost of living, privatization and inequality, with demands like income equality, better health care, reforms in education and the pension system.
The protesters even demanded the resignation of President Sebastián Piñera. The protests and riots soon expanded to other cities in the country. The protests have been considered the "worst civil unrest" to occur in Chile since the end of Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship in 1990. At least 26 people have been killed during the ongoing protests. The United Nation has condemned the police and military action.
5. Iran
The West Asian country of Iran was rocked with large scale protests in November. It started as a public gathering in response to the increase in fuel prices, but soon the protests turned violent and it was all over the Internet. The government shut down the Internet in response. The protesters were shot from rooftops, helicopters, and machine guns.
The protesters sought the removal of their Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and prosecution of the corrupt government officials. According to the NGO Amnesty International, more than 300 protesters have been killed so far and more than 1000 people have been arrested.
6. Iraq
Regarded as the largest civil unrest since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, the Tishreen (October) Revolution was against the corruption in the country, high unemployment, poor public services, low wages and foreign interference especially USA. It all started when Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi demoted Iraq's popular counter-terrorism chief. People called for protests on social media. The biggest protest was seen at Tahrir Square in Baghdad where security forces opened fire at the protesters.
At least 420 people have reportedly been killed and 17,000 are injured. The UN has condemned the government of using violence against protesters. They have also urged the government to take anti-corruption measures. The Prime Minister has submitted his resignation.
Countries like Algeria, Bolivia, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Indonesia, Lebanon, Russia and Spain have also been rocked by protests in 2019.
