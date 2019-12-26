From Hong Kong to India: Protests that rocked 2019

India has been rocked by protests after the Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in both the Houses of Parliament. The country has been engulfed with violence even amounting to arson and death in some states. The Act which grants citizenship to the persecuted minorities (except Muslims) from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have caught the ire of the Opposition Parties and major universities. Protesters demand the Modi-government roll back its “discriminatory” Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

Not just in India, there have seen protests around the world in 2019. Let us take a look at some of the global protests:

1. Hong Kong

Hong Kong was a British colony which was handed back to China in 1997. It has its own judiciary, legal system, and rights like freedom of speech and assembly. However, the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 was proposed by the government of Hong Kong in February 2019. This extradition bill made people fear that Hong Kong’s judicial independence and other basic rights as dissent could be vanished.

The protests escalated as the citizens called for democracy. Violent clashes were seen between the police and the protesters. Finally, the bill was withdrawn in September 2019. 2 people have died, more than 2,600 people have been injured, while more than 6,000 people have been arrested during the protests.