From Greta Thunberg to Sonu Sood: How postpone JEE, NEET united activists of the world

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, several activists and politicians have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) until the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams.

From Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, to climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, here’s how the campaign to postpone exams united activists of the world

Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has become the common man’s saviour during the COVID-19 pandemic weighed in on the postponement of the JEE and NEET exams.

Sonu’s tweet read, “It’s my request to (the) government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”