From founding a feminist journal to calling Rhea 'sex bait' - the evolution of Madhu Kishwar

In 1978, Madhu Kishwar became one of the founders of a magazine that has been described by many as a "feminist" journal. She was at the forefront of efforts to curb bride burning and domestic violence. The Journal she co-founded, 'Manushi - A journal about Women and Society' was at the forefront of establishing the concept of women's rights, and in many ways was the champion of suffering women across the country.

More recently, she made headlines on Monday, after calling actor Sushant Singh Rajput's embattled girlfriend "sex bait". In a tweet that continues to make waves even a day later, Kishwar hit out at Rhea Chakraborty and her father.

"More than this fortune huntress, mafia moll, Rhea Chakraborty, I marvel at her father, an ex army officer--using his own daughter as sex bait to trap rich men & eliminate them after gobbling up their money! Sadly, the glamour world is full of such sex baits," she tweeted.