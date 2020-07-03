From denying 'expansionism' to calling it a 'political stunt' -- China's response to PM Modi's Nimu visit

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Nimu in Ladakh, interacting with the troops. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and reached Leh around 9.30 am.
Speaking at Nimu, Modi had said that the "age of expansionism" was now over. This is the new age of development, he had commented.
History has been witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to go back," he had added.
The Prime Minister said that while India was committed to peace, that should not be mistaken for weakness, adding that the country was capable of giving a "befitting reply".
China however does not seem happy with the situation and the Prime Minister's comments. While Prime Minister Modi had not directly mentioned China in his comments, the country jumped in to defend itself. Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong, took to Twitter to say that it was "groundless" to view China as "expansionist".
"China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It's groundless to view China as "expansionist", exaggerate and fabricate its disputes with neighbours," he tweeted.
Other Chinese representatives too have commented on the Prime Minister's visit and comments. Following Modi's trip, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the two countries were "in communication with each other through military and diplomatic channels".
"Neither side should make any move that may complicate the border situation," he had added.
In the meantime, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin has continued his efforts to troll or criticise India. Hu Xijin had made headlines earlier with his comments after the Galwan Valley clash and more recently, the boycott of 59 Chinese apps.
Calling the Prime Minister's visit a "political stunt", he claimed that China was "much stronger than India".
"I understand PM Modi needs to make a political stunt at border and talk tough. But please quietly tell Indian border troops about China which you know is much stronger than India. Tell them not to mess with PLA because they are really no match for PLA," he tweeted.
While Hu Xijin is not a Chinese government official, his publication, Global Times is a tabloid under the auspices of the People's Daily newspaper. People's Daily incidentally is a an official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.
In the meantime, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Islamabad's extended support to China's "One China Policy", along with a complete alliance against India. Qureshi held a brief telephonic conversation with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, immediately after Modi concluded his visit to Ladakh.
(with inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)