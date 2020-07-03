From denying 'expansionism' to calling it a 'political stunt' -- China's response to PM Modi's Nimu visit

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Nimu in Ladakh, interacting with the troops. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and reached Leh around 9.30 am.

Speaking at Nimu, Modi had said that the "age of expansionism" was now over. This is the new age of development, he had commented.

History has been witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to go back," he had added.

The Prime Minister said that while India was committed to peace, that should not be mistaken for weakness, adding that the country was capable of giving a "befitting reply".