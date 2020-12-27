From dejecting Article 32 pleas to imposing one-rupee fine: 5 bizarre court judgments of 2020

In view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak this year, the Indian judiciary had to undergo a radical overhaul in how access to justice, a key pillar in all democracies, can be ensured in the backdrop of an unprecedented health crisis.

The virus pushed the courts across the country into making revolutionary changes to meet the persistent demands of justice. The Supreme Court departed from its history and attempted to mainstream technology, since March 23 the court hearings moved online.

Justices began hearing arguments by video conferencing, a momentous step for an institution, which has always been cautious and guarded its secrets. Technology began to serve as a platform for fiery arguments and courtroom's give-and-take by lawyers and paved the way for a renewed justice delivery system.

In this year, largely impacted by the pandemic, the courts delivered some crucial judgments, which may play a significant role in the judicial history.

However, there were some markedly bizarre ones which left citizens stupified as they tried to comprehend the utter practical implications of it all.

These are few of the 'bizarre' judgements, delivered by courts in India, in 2020:

1. 'Tie a rakhi'