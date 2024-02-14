From Defeating Sushma Swaraj To Heated Exchanges With Smriti Irani, Check Key Highlights From Sonia Gandhi's Journey As Lok Sabha MP

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis | File Photo

On Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving president of the Congress party, filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sonia Gandhi, along with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, reached Jaipur in Rajasthan today to file nomination papers for the upcoming polls. She became the second member of the Gandhi family to enter the upper house of Parliament. Sonia's mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first person from the family to serve as a Rajya Sabha MP from August 1964 to February 1967.

Sonia, with a track record of winning 5 Lok Sabha elections, had her candidacy for the Rajya Sabha officially confirmed only when nominations were filed. Prior to the Congress party's official announcement of 4 Rajya Sabha candidates for Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, there were widespread speculations about her potential retirement from active politics due to advancing age and declining health.

According to an official release issued by the Congress Party, Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan, Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh, and Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra are the party's candidates for the biennial elections.

With Sonia Gandhi going to the Rajya Sabha, there are talks circulating about daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra possibly contesting from the Rae Bareli seat, which Sonia Gandhi has held since 2004.

Sonia Gandhi's Performance in the 17th Lok Sabha:

The former Congress president had a 49% attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha, which concluded its last session on February 10. Her attendance during the 16th Lok Sabha was considerably higher, at 60%. The 77-year-old parliamentarian spoke in the parliament on 7 occasions, including during her oath ceremony in the last five years, which makes it 6 debate participations. The last time she spoke in the parliament was in November last year when the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was discussed in the lower house of the parliament.

Political Journey so far:

After the assassination of her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, in 1991, the Congress party wanted her to play an active role in the party. However, she joined active politics six years later in 1997. She was made Congress President in 1998 and passed on the position to her son Rahul in 2017. She again took charge of the party as interim president after Rahul quit as party chief following the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle till Mallikarjun Kharge took the charge.

In 1999, Sonia ventured into electoral politics, engaging in one of the fiercest electoral battles. She secured her first Lok Sabha victory from Karnataka's Bellary constituency, defeating BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj by a margin of 55,000 votes. That same year, she assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a position she held until 2004.

In 2004, she was elected for the first time from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency. However, in 2016, she resigned as both MP and chairperson of the National Advisory Council following allegations of holding an office of profit as a Member of Parliament.

During that same year, she contested a by-election for the same seat and completed her third term in 2014. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, she successfully retained her seat.

Controversy:

In July 2022, a verbal altercation erupted between Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Following an uproar over Congress MP AR Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark, Sonia Gandhi approached BJP leader Rama Devi, asking her why her name was being dragged and what wrong she had done.

During their conversation, Smriti Irani intervened, leading to a visibly agitated Gandhi instructing Irani 'not to speak to her'. According to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who serves as General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Gandhi politely informed Irani that she was not addressing her, but Irani responded with a vitriolic remark. Jairam alleged that Smriti Irani shouted, 'You don't know who I am'. MPs from various parties, including Congress MPs, witnessed this incident.