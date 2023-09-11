From CJI To SC Judges, Everyone Is Scared Of Stray Dog Menace

New Delhi, September 11: The menace of dog bites or stray dogs attacking people can be attributed to a variety of reasons. However, what is certain is the fear it instills in people as incidents of dig bites or even death due to mauling by stray dogs have been on the rise in the last few years. However, it is not only the common person who is terrified or scared of stray dogs menace. Seems even the high offices of the Chief Justice of India and Solicitor General (SG) are highly concerned about dog attacks as the topic came up for discussed in the Supreme Court when one of the advocates mentioned that he hurt his hand after five dogs pounched onto him.

The incident took place when advocate Kunal Chatterjee appeared with an injured hand. The CJI asked him, "What happened?Chatterjee."

"Five dogs pounced on me," said the advocate. The CJI then said, "If you need medical attention I can ask the registry to look into this. This led Justice PS Narasimha to remark, "this (attack by dogs) is becoming a menace. The SG then mentioned the incident where a boy allegedly died and passed away in the hands of his father after he was affected by rabies due to a dog bite by a canine that belonged to his neighbour in UP's Ghaziabad.

"There was a case in UP...a boy was bitten by dog...he got rabies...he was seen in lap of his father dying...," said the SG.

"My law clerk was parking his car and was also attacked SG: yes a small child was also attacked and killed," said the CJI.

