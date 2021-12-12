From Chandigarh to Nagpur - Omicron pops up elsewhere

Omicron is fanning out: Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first case of the mutant strain on Sunday, while Maharashtra and Karnataka each recorded one more case of the variant, taking the national tally to 38.

It is no coincidence that all the five cases documented on Sunday had arrived from foreign countries. Among these is a 20-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Chandigarh from Italy to meet his relatives and a 34-year-old globe-trotter, who arrived in Mumbai from Ireland and then left for Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The Kerala returnee is a native of the State who recently arrived from the United Kingdom. The patient's condition is stable and there was no need to panic; however, given the density of population in the state, there is good reason for concern.

He had reached Abu Dhabi from the UK in an Ethihad flight and all his fellow passengers are under lens; passengers in seats 26 to 32 have been identified as high-risk and all of them have been informed of their status.

A person who had arrived from South Africa became the third person to test positive for the Covid-19 variant in Karnataka, while a 40-year-old man tested positive after returning to Nagpur from a West African country, taking Maharashtra’s Omicron score to 18.

With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (18), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Karnataka (3), Kerala (1), Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

The Chandigarh returnee had landed on November 22 and is in institutional quarantine; his seven high-risk family contacts have thankfully tested negative but remain under the lens, an official statement said. The traveller has been asymptomatic throughout and had taken both doses of Pfizer vaccine in Italy.

As regards the Andhra Pradesh returnee, the state health department said the person, who first landed in Mumbai from Ireland, was tested and found negative for COVID-19. He was therefore allowed to travel onward to Visakhapatnam on November 27. But when he was subjected to a second RT-PCR test in Vizianagaram, he tested positive for COVID-19. His sample was then sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the outcome was Omicron positive. The person, however, did not have any symptoms and a re-test on December 11 showed he was COVID-19 negative.

The Omicron variant was first detected in Bengaluru with two people testing positive -- a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor. The latest case is of a 34-year-old male who had from South Africa. He is in isolation and hospitalised. Five primary and fifteen secondary contacts have been traced and the samples have been sent for testing," state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

Cases of Omicron, which is categorised as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation, have been detected in about 60 countries.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:02 PM IST