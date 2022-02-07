From 'blind opposition is disrespecting democracy' to 'many of you stuck in 2014', PM Modi's top quotes in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party saying that it has not been able to win an election in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for decades due to its policies and since it "has made up its mind not to come to power for next 100 years, maine bhi tyaari kar li hai (I have also prepared for it)." Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, the PM accused the Congress of arrogance.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

1. On Congress:

Congress policy is "divide and rule". Congress has become the leader of Tukde Tukde Gang.

Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to do that. Then poor of this country voted them out.

Nagaland voted for Congress 24 yrs ago, Odisha voted for you 27 yrs ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 yrs ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Benga voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you. After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego).

If I talk about 'vocal for local' then you ignore it. Don't you want to create India 'Atamanirbhar'? You (Congress) don't want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi.

You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years.

2. On COVID-19

During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP & Uttarakhand.

There is a new world order post COVID19 pandemic. We are being recognized as a leader. India must take the global leadership role.

3. On inflation

The opposition has raised the issue of inflation here, it would've been better if they have raised that matter while their govt was in power. In pandemic also our govt tried to tackle inflation. During 2014-2020 the inflation rate was below 5%.

Congress' P Chidambaram is writing articles on economy in the newspapers these days. In 2012, he said that public not troubled when they've to spend Rs 15 on a water bottle & Rs 20 on ice cream but the public can't tolerate when Re 1 increase in prices of wheat & rice.

Pandit Nehru had said that the Korean war caused inflation. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation.

4. On farmers:

We need to strengthen our small farmers. Our focus is on them. But those who don't know the pain of small farmers don't have any right to do politics in the name of the farmers.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:14 PM IST