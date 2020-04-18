From being a hotspot, Rajasthan's Bhilwara becomes COVID-19-free

From being corona hotspot, Rajasthan's Bhilwara has now becoming COVID-19-free. Two more COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from a hospital on Friday. Their last three reports came in as negative.

This comes as a big relief for the textile city which has been the cynosure of all eyes when doctors and paramedical staff had tested positive.

Out of total 28 who had tested positive in the district, 24 have been discharged from hospital, 2 had died and 2 patients who had tested on April 4 and April 9 have been tested negative three times. They will be discharged and be under 14 day home quarantine.