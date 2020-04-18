From being a hotspot, Rajasthan's Bhilwara becomes COVID-19-free

From being corona hotspot, Rajasthan's Bhilwara has now becoming COVID-19-free. Two more COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from a hospital on Friday. Their last three reports came in as negative.
This comes as a big relief for the textile city which has been the cynosure of all eyes when doctors and paramedical staff had tested positive.
Out of total 28 who had tested positive in the district, 24 have been discharged from hospital, 2 had died and 2 patients who had tested on April 4 and April 9 have been tested negative three times. They will be discharged and be under 14 day home quarantine.
While sharing the good news, District collector Rajendra Bhatt said, “Dealing with such an epidemic for the first time was a challenge and we have performed under the guidance of the chief minister, health minister, and senior officials. The step by step monitoring by the state government gave us the right direction. The people of Bhilwara gave us full cooperation to bring the number of positives to zero."
Bhilwara had been under curfew since March 20 and a Maha Curfew had been imposed from April 3. Hundreds of barricades had been put up all across the city to ensure compete for lockdown. The success story of Bhilwara is popularly called the Bhilwara Model of Containment and is all set to be replicated in several other states.
