From Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan: Amar Singh's controversies with Bollywood celebrities

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has passed away. The 64-year-old had been battling an illness for some time now.
He had been admitted to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital for several months now, and had undergone surgery for a kidney-related ailment. Having suffered a kidney failure in 2013, he had also undergone a transplant.
In addition to his political affiliations, Singh was known for his connections in Bollywood. His friendship with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was always the talk of the town. Not to mention his controversy with Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu.
However, let us go through Singh and his controversies with Bollywood superstars.
1. Amar Singh and Bachchans
His friendship with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was always the talk of the town. The duo went through many up and downs, however, they almost settled their differences in this February.
In February 2020, Amar Singh took to Twitter to confess that he regretted his overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan and his family.
Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh were close friends until the two had a fallout a few years ago. Amar Singh had earlier said that it was Amitabh Bachchan's decision to end their friendship and also said that Amitabh and his wife Jaya were living separately.
The feud which started with Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha seat was long-drawn. Thus when the leader got accused of manipulating the situation to make the Bachchan family resign from the Sahara board it was the final nail in the coffin.
2. Amar Singh and Bipasha Basu
There was a period of time when Singh and actor Bipasha Basu had repeatedly made headlines. The reason? An allegedly taped conversation between the two. Soon reports that quoted Singh as telling the actor that "age mattered between the legs" was doing the rounds.
Now before we explain further, it must be mentioned that both individuals have denied these reports. While Bipasha in a statement had dismissed the claim as being completely untrue, Singh had told an interviewer that while he had indeed said it, the conversation had not been with Bipasha. Rather, he had said that it was a joking remark made to a male friend from the film industry.
3. Amar Singh and Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, at an award function, jokingly said that he could see 'darindagi' in Singh's eye. After a few days, Khan found a crowd gathered outside his 'Mannat' Mumbai residence who demanded Khan's apology to Singh. Khan hit back by accusing Singh of trying to scare his children.
