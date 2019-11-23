From 'we're defeated when we accept it' to 'history is made by people who are laughed at': The evolution of Sanjay Raut's poetry on Twitter amid Maha impasse

Maharashtra today got a new government and it wasn't quite what many were expecting. The Shiv Sena for one was not expecting this and y Raut is not happy. The Sena leader took to Twitter today to write that "history is made by the people who are laughed at".

In this situation mired with political intrigue, we take a look at the evolution of Raut's poetic inclinations on Twitter during the long road to government formation.

From the beginning of the month to now, the story of the Maharashtra government formation as told through Raut's Twitter feed.

Take a look: