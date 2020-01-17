'Frightening and dangerous': Twitter horrified after CDS Bipin Rawat's 'de-radicalisation camps' statement

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday said de-radicalisation camps are operating in the country as it was necessary to isolate people who are completely radicalised.
In an address at the Raisina Dialogue, Gen Rawat, delving into the situation in Kashmir, said girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 years are being radicalised in the Valley which he described as a matter of concern.
"These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have been completely radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken to some de-radicalisation camps," he said.
"We have got de-radicalisation camps going on in our country," the Chief of Defence Staff said.
CDS Bipin Rawat's statement horrified many on Twitter.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "Who’ll deradicalise lynchers & their political masters? What about those opposing citizenship for Assam’s Bengali Muslims? Maybe deradicalise “Badla” Yogi & “Pakistan jao” Meerut SP? Maybe deradicalise those imposing hardship on us through NPR-NRC?
"Young Children Being Radicalised, Need to Identify&Put Them in De-radicalisation Camps, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat! How will you decide who is radical? How is being radical illegal? We are all in favour of radical reforms in our Polity, Economy, Judiciary," wrote lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan.
A Twitter user wrote, "This is frightening and dangerous and it comes from Gen Bipin Rawat. What is a 'de-radicalise camp' and how will 'radicalised children' be identified? By the clothes they wear and their 'appearance'?"
"I thought I had heard everything. But this is what the chief of defence staff of a democracy is saying," another user said.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
(With inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)