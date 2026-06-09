 Fresh Trouble For CM DK Shivakumar As Karnataka Ministers Unhappy Over Portfolios Knock Congress High Command Doors
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Fresh Trouble For CM DK Shivakumar As Karnataka Ministers Unhappy Over Portfolios Knock Congress High Command Doors

Fresh unrest has surfaced in Karnataka’s Congress government over portfolio allocation. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has not formally assumed charge and has reportedly travelled to Delhi for talks with the party leadership. MLA Rizwan Arshad is also seeking a Cabinet berth

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, June 09, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Fresh Trouble For CM DK Shivakumar As Karnataka Ministers Unhappy Over Portfolios Knock Congress High Command Doors
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar | PTI

Bengaluru: Trouble continues to mount for Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the portfolio allocation, as days after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared the Ramalinga Reddy rebellion had been resolved, fresh signs of discontent have come to light within the state government, with two ministers unhappy over portfolio allocations making their way to Delhi for discussions with the Congress high command.

Among the unhappy ministers is Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who is yet to formally take charge of his department despite being allotted the portfolio.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad has also reached the national capital seeking a place in the state Cabinet, India Today reported, citing sources. Currently, 21 berths are available in the Cabinet.

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Notably, Ramalinga Reddy was disgruntled over the Bengaluru Development portfolio being allotted to Krishna Byre Gowda and himself being given the Irrigation Ministry, after which he resigned on June 5, just two days after taking oath. Congress had managed to placate Reddy and make him take back his resignation.

Reportedly, Krishna Byre Gowda is proposing to place both the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) under the Bengaluru Development Department.

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