Fresh trouble along Assam-Mizoram border: 10 hurt, 20 houses burnt

Silchar / Aizawl

In fresh trouble along the Assam-Mizoram borders, over 10 people were injured and 20 houses were burnt down by 'unknown miscreants', forcing authorities to deploy hu­ge contingent of security forces, officials said on Wednesday.

The violent incidents took place in Kachurthal in Assam’s Hailakandi district adjoining Bairabi in Mizoram’s Kolasib district on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi district, Megh Nidhi Dahal, said to control the situation and to prevent fresh incedents, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc were promulgated on Wednesday along the bordering areas, in addition to the deployment of a large contingent of security forces. “We are investigating all aspects. We are providing relief and other assistance to the affected families. Senior district and police officials are camping in the area since Tuesday,” Dahal told IANS.

“The Assam govt PWD has undertaken repair work of a road in Kachurthal village along the Assam-Mizoram interstate border, to which some people from Mizoram objected and attacked the civilians on our side. On Tue­sday night, some miscreants burnt down over 20 houses but fortunately the people inside escaped,” a cop said.

A Mizoram cop in Aizawl, however, said 2 employees of Mizoram power and electricity dept and a member of Bairabi village council were thrashed by locals from Assam territory as they had gone for a survey.