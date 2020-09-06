Fresh round of Indo-China talks in eastern Ladakh prove inconclusive: Sources

Amid continued border tensions, the Indian and Chinese militaries had on Sunday held another round of talks in eastern Ladakh. Government sources however told PTI that this had not come to fruition.
"Brigade commander-level interaction between Indian and Chinese militaries near Chushul could not produce any tangible outcome," the news agency quoted government sources to say.
The nearly four hour long discussion is not the first to be held this week. Earlier this week, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, officials from the two sides had held lengthy talks. This too had not led to any concrete results.
Tension escalated in the region after Indian troops foiled attempts by Chinese military to occupy Indian territories in the southern bank of Pangong lake area on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. Following the confrontation, India occupied a number of strategic heights in the Chushul sector overlooking crucial bases of the Chinese military. Since then, China has deployed additional troops, tanks and anti-tank guided missiles in the area. India too has strengthened its combat capabilities following reinforcements by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).
Against this backdrop, Chief of the Army Staff, Manoj Mukund Naravane had visited Indian troops stationed at Chushul on Thursday. The General had been on a two day visit to Ladakh and had taken stock of the situation as well as interacting with troops in forward areas.
More recently, on Friday night, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had held talks with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow with a focus on easing escalating border tension in eastern Ladakh. They met on the sidelines of a meeting of the Defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
