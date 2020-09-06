Fresh round of Indo-China talks in eastern Ladakh prove inconclusive: Sources

The nearly four hour long discussion is not the first to be held this week. Earlier this week, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, officials from the two sides had held lengthy talks. This too had not led to any concrete results.

Tension escalated in the region after Indian troops foiled attempts by Chinese military to occupy Indian territories in the southern bank of Pangong lake area on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. Following the confrontation, India occupied a number of strategic heights in the Chushul sector overlooking crucial bases of the Chinese military. Since then, China has deployed additional troops, tanks and anti-tank guided missiles in the area. India too has strengthened its combat capabilities following reinforcements by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).