Fresh lockdown, vaccine? As COVID-19 cases surge, speculation over agenda of PM Modi's meeting with CMs

According to reports, Modi will hold two virtual meetings on Tuesday with the Chief Ministers of the various states and union territories. It is expected that the first meeting will be with states that have a high case-load, and the second will be with all the states, to discuss the vaccine distribution strategy. According to reports, the first meeting will be with the leaders of Kerala, West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Days earlier, he had held a meeting with officials working with the Centre to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. "Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," he had tweeted.

While it is of course impossible to state exactly what will be discussed, it is also possible that a limited lockdown may be brought up. In recent days there has been a huge surge in cases in specific areas and reports indicate that the Centre is worried over two different trends in the COVID-19 spread. A day earlier, the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state, the Supreme Court had asked several state governments to file status reports on the current situation in the respective states.

The apex court had also singled out several states as well as the Centre for the situation, putting them on notice and asking them to file status reports on the COVID-19 situation within two days. The situation has gone from bad to worse in Delhi, veered out of control in Gujarat and spiked in Maharashtra, the court observed. It is possible that the Prime Minister's review meeting will also give insight on how these specific states plan to deal with the situation and possibly worse days ahead.