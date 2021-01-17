Freezing cold fails to dampen spirit of Himachali voters

Shimla

Despite his failing vision and aching knees, India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi reached his polling booth in Himachal’s Kinnaur to exercise his franchise in the state's panchayat poll, for which over 70% turnout was recorded on Sunday.

In the first round of the 3-phase election, 1,227 panchayats went to the poll on Sunday. The remaining 2 ph­a­ses will be held on January 19 and 21. The state has 3,615 gram panchayats. At 103, Ne­gi cast his vote at the Kalpa polling booth, where he was given a warm welcome by laying a red carpet by the district administration.

Keylong at -8°C

Keylong continued to shiver at sub-zero temperature in Himachal on Saturday. The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri was 1.8, 9.2 and 9.4°C respectively. Shimla registered a low of 8.1°C. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest in the state at -8C and Kaza at -7°C.