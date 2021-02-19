Freedom of speech, protest non-negotiable: Greta Thunberg reacts to Disha Ravi's arrest in 'toolkit' case

"Disha has been an integral part of this movement. Not only has she been voicing out environmental concerns in India but strived for the equality and representation of the country's most affected and marginalized groups in the global climate movement's narrative," it said.

"We at FFF India have always condemned violence of any sort. We will continue our work for Climate Justice issues. Children in India are breathing the most polluted air in the world, eating pesticide-ridden food and facing the brunt of water crisis," it added.

The FFF also said it stands in solidarity with Disha Ravi "respectfully, legally and constitutionally".

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday sent Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, to three-day judicial custody. For the uninitiated, the 'toolkit' was posted by Greta Thunberg on Twitter. It resulted in the arrest of Disha Ravi and non-bailable warrants against two others-- Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob.