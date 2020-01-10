Freedom of press impacted by communication and internet restrictions in J&K: SC

Modiji reminded that nation bows before Constitution and not him," Congress spokesperson and national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

His remarks came soon after the Supreme Court on Friday directed the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to view all its restrictive orders within a week and publish them publicly for them to raised before a court of law.

The court orders come as blow to the Centre that has been garnering support for its move in the Kashmir Valley. The court also called the restriction on the internet as against the Constitution.

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana said the restrictions imposed on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir by the administration of the newly formed Union Territory will have to be reviewed in seven days.

The Supreme Court in its verdict observed that the use of internet enjoys constitutional protection as tool, which is under the ambit of freedom of speech and expression and also enables people to carry on with their respective profession.

On Section 144 of the CrPC, the apex court said it cannot be used to curb liberty, and this section can be used only where there is likelihood of incitement of violence and danger to public safety.