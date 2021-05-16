Free Wi-Fi now at 6,000 railway stations

New Delhi: The railways has enabled free Wi-Fi at its 6000th station as the facility went live at Hazaribagh town of Jharkhand on Saturday, the national transporter said. The railways provided Wi-Fi facility first at the Mumbai Railway station in 2016, reaching its 5000th station, at Midnapore in West Bengal. On May 15, Jarapada station in Angul dist­r­i­ct of Odisha was provided with Wi-Fi facility. “The Wi-Fi at rly stns meets the objectives of the aspiring ‘Digital India’ programme of govt of India. This will bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban citizens thereby increasing the digital footprint in the rural villages and also enhance the user experience,” the railways said. “Wi-Fi facility is being provided by Indian railways at 6,000 stations now.”

Yoga guru expelled

Prayagraj: Yoga guru Mahant Anand Giri of the Bade Hanu­man temple from Baghambari Math and the Niranjani Akhara has been expelled by the Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani for being in constant touch with his family which is against the traditions of ‘sanyas’. Sri Mahant Ravindra Puri, secretary of Niranjani Akhara, said Giri has also been accused of financial irregularities. The action was taken after a complaint by Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad.

Mathematician passes away

New Delhi: PM Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of mathematician, Professor MS Narasimhan and said he has made a mark for his work beyond mathematics. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Professor MS Narasimhan will be remembered as an exemplary mathematician, who made a phenomenal impact worldwide. He also made a mark for his work beyond mathematics. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.” Born on June 7 Narasimhan passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. However, the reason for the demise is not yet confirmed.

Chardham virtual darshan

New Delhi: Amid the rising Covid cases, the famous Char Dham yatra has been suspended this time but the arrangement has been made for the devotees to have online ‘darshan’. Millions of devotees from all across the country can 'visit' Badrinath, Keda­rnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams (shrines), though through virtual means. Even local residents of the district are not allowed to visit the temples. The authorities of the Char Dham Devasthanam Board have made necessary preparations for the virtual 'visit'. Uttarakhand Tourism secretary Dilip Javalkar, said the outline is being fixed for the devotees of Char Dham for virtual darshan. Devotees will be able to visit the char dhams virtually.

2 Gujarat officers held for bribe

Ahmedabad: The CBI has arrested 2 officers of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organi­sation (CDSCO) at Ahmedabad for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs3.50 lakh from a person who is into medical device manufac­turing, the probe agency said on Sunday. The two accused had carried out an inspection of the complai­nant’s unit in respect of issuance of a medical device manufact­ur­ing licence (MD-9) and allegedly demanded Rs 3.50 lakh for “sho­w­ing him favour", the CBI said.