'Free to hold meetings on our own territory': India's sharp response after China opposes G20 Meeting in Kashmir

China has opposed the upcoming G20 meetings that are scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, firmly expressed China's opposition to the holding of a G20 meeting in any form in disputed areas, including Kashmir. China also declared that it will not attend such meetings, highlighting its objection to the event in Srinagar stated a report in NDTV.

India asserts its right to hold meetings on its territory

In response to China's objection, India emphasized its sovereignty and stated that it is free to hold meetings on its own territory. India stressed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility on its border, which is crucial for fostering normal relations with China.

First major international event in Jammu and Kashmir after 2019

The upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, scheduled for May 22-24, will mark the first significant international event held in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was revoked in 2019, leading to its division into two union territories.

Absence of Turkey and Saudi Arabia for the event

Around 60 delegates from G20 countries are expected to attend the meeting in Srinagar, a lower number than initially anticipated. Turkey has decided not to participate in the event, and Saudi Arabia has not yet registered, indicating their disinterest in the G20 meeting.

Heightened security in Srinagar

Srinagar is under an unprecedented security blanket, with the deployment of Marine commandos (Marcos), National Security Guards (NSG), police, and paramilitary forces. The Marines have taken charge of securing Dal Lake, while the NSG commandos, along with police and paramilitary forces, are conducting area domination exercises. Security operations, including searches in houseboats, are being carried out to ensure the safety of the G20 event.

Showcasing Kashmir's tourism potential and India's stand

The G20 event in Srinagar aims to showcase the tourism potential of Kashmir and convey the message to the world that it is an integral part of India. The participation of G20 member countries is seen as an endorsement of India's stance on the region's status.

Security concerns and precautions

According to a report in NDTV, security forces have received intelligence suggesting potential terrorist threats aimed at disrupting the G20 meeting. To prevent such attempts, extensive security measures are being implemented by the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Jammu and Kashmir Police. These measures aim to ensure a secure environment for the successful conduct of the G20 event.

