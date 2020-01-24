Free School: Need to improve quality of education in schools

Quality Education is the first step towards the growth of a child and the nation. With 28 crore students and 14 lakh schools in India, it is one of the biggest sectors with very limited transformational stakeholders. Education has regained its focus and acknowledgement as one of the significant ingredients leading to global transformation. Quality education has also been recognized as one of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals by UNESCO. Right to education is a fundamental right and quality education would help liberate from the shackles of poverty and would transform lives.

India has made significant progress in universalising primary education since 1990s. The GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) has improved at all the levels and several policy interventions and flagship programmes of Government like Mid Day Meals and Sarva Shiska Abhiyan have helped improving access and improving quality of education at schools. Setting up of Institutions of National importance and national rankings have further improved the quality of education at the higher education level. Recruitment of teachers is an area which still requires an impetus at both primary and higher education. Online Testing and Assessment Services which include solutions like multi centre online exams can help in resolution of this problem in minimum time.

Recent launch of “Study in India programme” has also opened Indian educational institutions for foreign students who can study at quality educational institutions in India. This has further made Institutions to work harder on improving their standards so that they can become a partner under the programme. For the first time, a transactional portal called www.studyinindia.gov.in has been made operational for foreign students, which coupled with systematic branding and social media activities could reach to 4 crores people in 195 countries during the admission year 2019. The programme is being implemented by EdCIL (India) Limited.

Focus of Government on Digital India has opened new avenues both for the students and service providers who are continuously improving on existing solutions, trying to bring innovation through artificial intelligence and bringing in low cost, low power models. Adding to the limited infrastructure and availability few specialized Government institutions coupled with Digital solutions can increase the reach of quality education to masses and add to liberate them.

EdCIL India Limited a Miniratna Category-I CPSE under MHRD, can provide solutions for teachers recruitment, digital education, infrastructure for government institutions and other allied educational services.