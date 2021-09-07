Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 7, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 7, 2021:

Chanting "death to Pakistan", Afghan protesters, including women, took to the streets of Kabul today, as they claimed that Pakistani jets conducted airstrikes in Panjshir province, according to a media report. The Taliban on Monday said they have seized Panjshir, the last province not in their control, after their takeover of the US-backed Afghanistan government last month. The Taliban members reportedly fired gunshots in the air to disperse the protestors but they were still agitating, the Khamma news agency of Afghanistan reported. A number of men and women took to the streets of Kabul chanting slogans against Pakistan as they claimed the country's jets conducted airstrikes in Panjshir province, it said.

An inquiry commission headed by a retired high court judge today issued a bailable warrant against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it. The Maharashtra government in March this year formed a one-member commission of Justice (retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to conduct a probe into corruption allegations levelled by Singh against the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh. The commission had issued summons to Singh multiple times to appear before it, but he failed to do so, hence, the panel issued a bailable warrant against him, a government lawyer said. Earlier, the commission had thrice imposed fines on Singh - Rs 5,000 in June and Rs 25,000 on two occasions last month - for failing to appear before it.

An 11-member farmers delegation from the kisan mahapanchyat presently going on in Haryana's Karnal, has presented a memorandum of their demands to the Karnal Deputy Commissioner at the secretariat. In the memorandum, the farmers have reiterated strict action against the IAS officer who ordered a lathicharge against the protesting farmers on August 28, compensation to the wounded persons along with the kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who received head injuries in the lathicharge and died later due to heart attack. The delegation was led by political activist Yogendra Yadav, farmer protest leader Rakesh Tikait and a member of Karnal-based Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni along other farmer leaders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today slammed the Centre for being "blind to student's distress" after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21. "Government of India (GOI) is blind to students' distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," tweeted the Congress MP. On Monday, a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, refused to interfere with a petition filed seeking directions to the authorities concerned for rescheduling the NEET UG-21. "We are not inclined to pass any order. Sorry. You may approach and make your representation to the Competent Authorities with your prayers and reliefs you seek," the bench led by Justice Khanwilkar said.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with mild losses today after investors rushed to profit booking at higher levels amid weak cues from European markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 17.43 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 58,279.48. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,362.10. HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.56 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Asian Paints. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 04:24 PM IST