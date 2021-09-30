Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 30, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 30, 2021:

Scotching speculation, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today made it clear that he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but said he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which he said was going downhill with senior leaders being completely ignored. Singh said he would leave the Congress as he had been "utterly humiliated" and was not trusted. "I will resign. I will not stay in the Congress party," he said, adding that he was still thinking through his options in the interest of Punjab, whose security was the predominant priority for him. "I will not be treated in this humiliating manner. I will not take such insults," he said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer.

Amidst ongoing preparation of reopening schools in the state, 23 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students of Mumbai's KEM hospital found Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms today. Two students have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital for treatment while the other students have been quarantined at their homes. Speaking on the matter Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "We are investigating how the student got infected but there is a possibility that the infection spread due to a cultural and sports event held in the college." Reports of this infection is a serious concern, Maharashtra Chief Minister has been regularly asking people to follow Covid-19 protocols appropriately even if the person is fully vaccinated but people seem to be ignoring it, she added.

The government is making efforts to ensure each district of the country has a medical college or an institution for post-graduate medical education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. He also said the gap in medical education and delivery of health services is being reduced and that the government's focus is on preventive healthcare as well as promoting ayurveda and yoga. In six years, more than 170 medical colleges have been completed and work on over 100 new medical colleges is going on at a fast pace, Modi said at a virtual ceremony to mark the foundation stone laying of four medical colleges and inauguration of the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Rajasthan.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma along with some of their G-23 colleagues today strongly condemned and termed as "orchestrated hooliganism" the Congress workers' protest outside Kapil Sibal's house after he raised questions over the party's functioning, with Sharma asking AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to take strong action against those involved. Azad, former leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, also strongly condemned the "orchestrated hooliganism" at Sibal's residence. "He (Sibal) is a loyal Congressman fighting for the party both inside and outside Parliament. Any suggestion from any quarter should be welcomed instead of suppressing, hooliganism is unacceptable," tweeted Azad, who along with Sibal had last year written to Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul of the party.

Sliding for the third straight day, equity benchmark Sensex dropped 287 points today amid losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and ICICI Bank as monthly derivatives expired. After a volatile session, the 30-share BSE index ended 286.91 points or 0.48 per cent lower at 59,126.36. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 93.15 points or 0.53 per cent to 17,618.15. PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, SBI and M&M. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Sun Pharma and HUL were among the gainers.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 04:26 PM IST