Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 24, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 24, 2021:

US Vice President Kamala Harris has 'suo moto', referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism and asked the country to stop supporting terror groups during the first-ever meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla. Shringla said, "When the issue of terrorism came up, the VP suo moto referred to Pakistan's role in that regard." She acknowledged the presence of terror groups in Pakistan, said Shringla when asked whether the issue of Pakistan emboldening Taliban came up during the discussion between PM Modi and Harris. "She agreed with PM's briefing on the fact of cross-border terrorism and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism several decades now and the need to rein in and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terror groups," added Shringla.

Shots were fired at the premises of Delhi's Rohini court today afternoon leading to the death of three people. As per reports, gunmen dressed as lawyers barged into the court hearing and shot gangster Jitender Gogi thrice. Special force personnel escorting the gangster then fired back, killing both the assailants on the spot. A total of 30 bullets were fired. Reports suggest that several others were injured. A rival gang, going by the name “Tillu Gang”, had plotted to kill Gogi when he was brought for his court hearing today, said the police. “Two from rival gang opened fire at Jitender Gogi inside the court. That when police retaliated and killed those two assailants,” Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told NDTV.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of the newly-formed Taliban government in Afghanistan, said that the country wants to have friendly relations with the international community, including the neighbouring and regional nations. "The Islamic Emirate wants to have friendly relations with the international community and co-exist with all the nations including the neighbouring states. This is our message," Xinhua news agency quoted Muttaqi as saying while addressing a ceremony in Kabul. Muttaqi also said that Afghanistan will not be used against any country and the new administration will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against anyone.

India today inked a nearly Rs 20,000 crore contract with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the Avro-748 planes of the IAF under a project that entails manufacturing of military aircraft in the country for the first time by a private company. Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircrafts in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain. The subsequent 40 aircrafts will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies. The chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata, congratulated Airbus Defence, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Defence Ministry on the inking of the contract, saying it is a "great step" forward in the opening up of the aviation and avionics projects in India.

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 163 points to end above the 60,000-mark for the first time ever today, led by strong gains in HDFC Bank, Infosys and Asian Paints. The 30-share BSE index rose 163.11 points or 0.27 per cent to its lifetime closing high of 60,048.47. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent to record finish of 17,853.20. It took a little over 31 years for the Sensex to traverse from 1,000 points to the historic 60,000 level. The benchmark index was at 1,000 points back on July 25, 1990 and took nearly 25 years before it touched the 30,000 level on March 4, 2015.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:27 PM IST