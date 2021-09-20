Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 20, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 20, 2021:

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood today revealed that he had received and subsequently turned down two offers to join the Upper House of the Indian Parliament. While leaving himself open to the possibility of a political career in the future, Sood insisted that he was "not ready" for the transition just yet. While Sood did not provide much detail, he told NDTV during an interview that the offers had come from two different political parties. "Mentally I was not ready. I am currently happy in my place. Whenever I am ready, I will shout from the rooftops that I am ready,” he was quoted as saying.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before a Mumbai court today in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar, and said she had "lost faith" in the magistrate's court as it indirectly "threatened" her of issuing a warrant if she failed to appear before it in a bailable offence. Ranaut also moved a counter complaint in the court against Akhtar for alleged "extortion and criminal intimidation", and her lawyer informed the court that they had filed an application before chief metropolitan magistrate, seeking transfer of hearing into the complaint to another court.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said the Taliban have not fulfilled their commitments on various issues like the education of girls, women's rights, as well as a decision on the national flag, since they took over the country late last month. A report on Sunday quoted the former leader as saying in a recent interview that during his interactions with the Taliban, he focused mainly on three things -- girls' education, women's prestige in the Afghan society, and an all-inclusive government. He added that the people of Afghanistan "need a government in which they can live without intimidation, fear, have good relations with the world, work for development, and let people live in joy".

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was today sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were also sworn in. They will be designated as deputy chief ministers. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. The Congress on Sunday picked Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab after the resignation of Amarinder Singh. Prominent among those who were present at the oath-taking ceremony were Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 525 points today, led by losses in index majors HDFC twins, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a selloff in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 524.96 points or 0.89 per cent lower at 58,490.93. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 188.25 points or 1.07 per cent to 17,396.90. Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, sinking nearly 10 per cent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Dr Reddy's and M&M. On the other hand, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:12 PM IST