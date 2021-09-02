Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 2, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 2, 2021:

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show 'Balika Vadhu', died today. He was 40. It is learnt that Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. Shukla, who won "Bigg Boss 13" in 2020, was brought dead to Mumbai city's Cooper Hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

Madras High Court today directed the Tamil Nadu government to permit only native breeds of bulls to participate in Jallikattu events. The Court today prohibited the participation of imported, hybrid/crossbreed bulls in Jallikattu events. A division bench headed by Justices N Kirubakaran (retd) and P Velmurugan also directed the state government to encourage bull owners and farmers to groom native breeds by way of subsidy or incentives. The court said, veterinarians must certify the bulls before participation in Jallikattu. Observing preservation of native breeds of bulls, the court also directed the government to avoid artificial insemination of animals as it would deny mating rights of animals which amounts to cruelty under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

A section of media gives communal colour to news bringing bad name to the country, the Supreme Court rued today, expressing serious concern over fake news on social media including web portals and YouTube which listen only to "the powerful voices" and not judges and institutions. The strong observations of the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana came while hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, seeking directions to the Centre to stop dissemination of "fake news" related to last year's religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz and take strict action against those responsible for it. "The problem is, everything in this country is shown with a communal angle by a section of media. The country is going to get a bad name ultimately," said the bench.

Maharashtra Congress today questioned the arrest of former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer and asked if the CBI is investigating a different offence. Congress further sought to know if the required permission had been taken from the state government or High Court for that particular offence before starting the probe and the arrest. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Sawant spokesperson Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said Maha Vikas Aghadi government must intervene to see if anything illegal has happened. "If son-in-law and lawyer of Anil Deshmukh were picked up by CBI to investigate Leaked PE report then isn't it a different offence? If it's a different offence then won't they need permission from either state govt or high court to investigate?" tweeted Sawant.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 514 points to end at a fresh all-time high today, tracking gains in index majors TCS, Reliance Industries and HUL amid a positive trend in global markets. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty finished above 17,200 at its new closing record. The 30-share Sensex closed 514.33 points or 0.90 per cent higher at 57,852.54, and Nifty surged 157.90 points or 0.92 per cent to 17,234.15. TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by HUL, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's and Titan. On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 04:26 PM IST