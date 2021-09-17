Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 17, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 17, 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pitched for developing a common template by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to fight radicalisation, saying it is a challenge to peace, security and trust deficit in the region as reflected by recent developments in Afghanistan. In a virtual address at the annual SCO summit, Modi also called for enhancing connectivity between the landlocked Central Asian countries and India but at the same time noted that connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and they should be implemented while respecting the territorial integrity of all countries. The PM talked about Sufism and the cultural heritage of Central Asia, and said on the basis of this historical heritage, the SCO should develop a common template to fight radicalisation and extremism.

The World Bank Group's decision to discontinue publication of the Doing Business ranking report has exposed China's fraud and would lead to shifting of manufacturing bases to India, a government source told news agency PTI. The World Bank Group has decided to discontinue publication of the report on country investment climates following allegations of irregularities. The decision was taken after data irregularities allegedly due to pressure by some top bank officials to boost China's ranking in 2017 came to light. "No irregularities were found in Indian data. India remains the preferred investment destination for the world and a reliable, trustworthy destination while China is slipping in attractiveness. Fraud by China will boost multilateral initiatives like Supply Chain Resilience Initiative to move manufacturing to India," the source said.

Maharashtra government suspended Sanjiv Palande, an additional collector rank officer who was personal secretary to former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with a corruption case. According to the notice issued by the state government, Palande has been suspended under section 4(2) A of the Maharashtra Civil Service rule 1979. The collector rank officer was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 26, in the alleged corruption case of Anil Deshmukh. Police stated that the accused was in judicial custody in a PMLA case since July 6 and his suspension will be effective retrospectively from the date of his arrest.

The New Zealand cricket team today abandoned its ongoing tour of Pakistan before the start of the first ODI, citing a security threat which the host board insisted did not exist while declaring the pull-out a unilateral move. Trouble began when the first ODI of the white ball series could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi stadium on Friday with both teams remaining in their hotel rooms. New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White eventually issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving from his government. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part, said that New Zealand had unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 125 points lower today after scaling a fresh record peak of 59,737 in early trade, as investors booked profits at higher levels. After gyrating 866 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index settled 125.27 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 59,015.89. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 44.35 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,585.15. It touched a lifetime high of 17,792.95 intra-day. Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 5 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Axis Bank and Nestle India. On the other hand, Tata Steel, SBI, TCS and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:28 PM IST