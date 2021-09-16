Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 16, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 16, 2021:

The Supreme Court today allowed the Telangana government to permit the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, only this year. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, "As a last chance we allow the state to use this lake for immersing the idols." Telangana government told the Bench that Ganesh idols will be lifted immediately from the lake through cranes and it will only be a symbolic immersion. "We heard that unfortunately, this is a recurrent problem in the city of Hyderabad and despite several directions of the court, the government has not complied with it and pollution is being caused to Hussain Sagar Lake," the Bench stated in its order.

For the second consecutive day, the Income Tax Department continued its 'survey' operations at the home of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, official sources said today. A team of IT sleuths swooped on the 48-year-old Sood's Juhu home to carry out search operations to detect certain alleged financial irregularities. The IT department is examining bank statements, books of accounts, documents and details of financial or other business transactions during the 'survey', for suspected tax evasion, though no details are being shared officially. In Wednesday's operations, the I-T dept had searched around half-a-dozen premises linked to the actor, including offices and other properties in Mumbai and certain locations in Lucknow.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches at the premises of human rights activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander in the national capital in connection with a money laundering investigation, official sources said. They said his residence and NGO offices located in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Adchini and Mehrauli areas are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The teams are looking at financial and banking documents of the two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) linked to him, they said. The 66-year-old Mander, who has authored a number of books and writes newspaper editorials on subjects related to social justice and human rights, has left for Germany along with his wife in the early hours of Thursday.

Making amply clear that it is in a mood for a complete overhaul in Gujarat ahead of the 2022 state polls, the BJP today inducted 24 ministers, including 21 who have become ministers for the first time. With the fresh inductions, the strength of the ministry led by CM Bhupendra Patel, a first-term MLA and minister, has gone up to 25. Those sworn in at the 1.30 pm Raj Bhavan ceremony include former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani. No minister from the earlier Vijay Rupani-led ministry was inducted. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

The BSE Sensex scaled the 59,000-mark for the first time today, propelled by gains in Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank amid unabated foreign fund inflows and positive cues from European markets. The 30-share index climbed 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 59,141.16. It touched an intra-day record of 59,204.29. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent to its new closing high of 17,629.50. During the session, it scaled an all-time peak of 17,644.60.

