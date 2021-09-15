Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 15, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 15, 2021:

The Union Cabinet today approved a Rs 26,058 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto, auto-components and drone industries to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. The PLI scheme will incentivize the emergence of advanced automotive technologies' global supply chain in India. Incentives worth Rs 26,058 crore will be provided to industry over five years, the minister said after the Cabinet meeting. It is estimated that over a period of five years, the PLI scheme for the automobile and auto components industry will lead to fresh investment of over Rs 42,500 crore, incremental production of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore and will create additional employment opportunities of over 7.5 lakh jobs, Thakur said.

A total of 736 Afghans were recorded for new registration from August 1 to September 11, the UNHCR said, adding that it is scaling up its capacity to meet increasing requests for registration and assistance of Afghans in India. The UN refugee agency said it is in constant dialogue with the government on matters pertaining to Afghan nationals, including issuance and extensions of visa, assistance, and solutions. According to the data, the total number of persons of concern to UNHCR in India stands at 43,157. Among them, 15,559 refugees and asylum seekers are from Afghanistan. "From August 1 until September 11, 736 Afghans were recorded by UNHCR for new registration," the UN body said in a statement.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results 2021 today. As many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile. The official statement stated, "44 candidates get 100 percentile, and 18 candidates are on Rank 1." A total of 9,34,602 candidates appeared for the examination. Reportedly, a case of alleged rigging of (JEE) (Mains) examination surfaced that hit national headlines. On the same alleged case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested seven people in connection with the case on September 3. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, will be conducted on October 3, 2021, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced earlier.

The Delhi government today banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali owing to the severe pollution levels in the city. "Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year," CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. "Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had already stored firecrackers for sale which had resulted in losses for them. I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban," he said.

Equity benchmark Sensex soared over 475 points to close at its new lifetime high today, driven by gains in TCS, Bharti Airtel and Titan amid persistent foreign capital inflows. The 30-share index settled 476.11 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 58,723.20. It touched an intra-day record of 58,777.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 139.45 points or 0.80 per cent to its new closing high of 17,519.45. During the session, it touched an all-time peak of 17,532.70.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:30 PM IST