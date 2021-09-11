Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 11, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 11, 2021:

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today resigned from the post, over a year before the state goes to polls. Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly. Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister - his second stint as CM - in December 2017. "I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat," Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter. "I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party," Rupani said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today termed the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbai's Sakinaka as a "blot on humanity", and promised a fast-track trial in the case. He asserted that the perpetrator would be punished severely. "The trial in the case will be done on a fast track and the victim, who succumbed to injuries today, will get justice," Thackeray said in a statement. "I have directed the authorities to expedite the investigation into the case," he added. The 34-year-old woman died in a civic-run hospital early on Saturday a day after she was raped and brutalised with an iron rod in a stationary vehicle parked by the roadside at Sakinaka. A 45-year-old man has been arrested in this connection, police have said.

Five days after all districts of Panjshir and the provincial centre were claimed to be captured by the Taliban, a commander of the Resistance Front in a recorded video message said the militant group's presence does not mean the end of the war. Saleh Rigistani, the commander, said they will continue fighting the Taliban forces. "I am sure that the Mujahideen, the resistance forces and your sons will fight to the death to defend your values and honour," TOLO News quoted Rigistani as saying. Rigistani also said the people in Panjshir are facing hunger and a lack of medicine. The Taliban, however, said some of the opposition fighters had fled to the mountains but talks were ongoing to convince them to return to normal life.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, US President Joe Biden commemorated the lives of 2,977 people who lost their lives on the day twenty years ago. "To the families of 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia and Shanksville, Pennsylvania and a thousand more who were injured. America commemorates you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video message posted on the Twitter account of the US President. He also said this tragedy highlights how even at our most vulnerable, unity is our greatest strength. Biden also lauded forces who risked and gave their lives in and after the attacks.

A team of health officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune today collected samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode, informed the Public relation department of the state government. The team of NIV arrived on Friday and visited the Nipah epicentre. There has been widespread panic caused by the emergence of cases testing positive for the viral infection. Earlier, on September 8, Kerala Health Minister, Veena George had informed that a total of 68 people are in isolation for the Nipah Virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:19 PM IST