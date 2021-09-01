Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 1, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 1, 2021:

The prices of LPG cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas today were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder. Subsidised as well as non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 884.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies. This is the third straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. Non-subsidised LPG rates rose by Rs 25 per cylinder on August 1 and by the same proportion on August 18.

The torrential rain in the parts of Maharashtra has affected the normal life of the people today and led to flood-like situation in Jalgaon district. The torrential rains caused extensive waterlogging in Jalgaon and houses and roads were submerged in several areas of the district. Various areas were submerged in Jalgaon, bringing the city life to a still, while several vehicles were stuck under debris flow caused by heavy rainfall. Earlier on Tuesday, one person has been killed, one seriously injured and it is being estimated that about 10-15 people have been washed away in the floods that have engulfed villages in Chalisgaon, Jalgaon district.

As the investigation in the West Bengal coal smuggling case continues, Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee informed that she will not be appearing before Enforcement Directorate today. She was asked to appear before the agency in Delhi, in connection with coal smuggling case. In an official communication to ED, Rujira said that it is not safe for her and her two infants to travel to Delhi alone in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and requested the ED to "consider asking her to appear in Kolkata at my residence".

Google today said users will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments for over 13,000 locations in the country across its three products - Search, Maps and Assistant - starting this week. The information is powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs, and includes details like availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered, pricing, and link to CoWIN website for booking, a statement said. The information will automatically show up when users search for vaccine centres near them, or in any specific area - across Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant, it added.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 214 points today, led by losses in index majors Infosys, HDFC and TCS as investors booked profits at record levels despite a positive trend in global markets. After touching a lifetime high of 57,918.71 during the session, the 30-share index pared all gains to end 214.18 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 57,338.21. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 55.95 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,076.25. It touched an intra-day record of 17,225.75.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 04:25 PM IST