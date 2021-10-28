Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 28, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 28, 2021:

Pune police today arrested Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered against him in the city, a senior official said. He did not surrender before the police, the official added. Gosavi, said to be a "private investigator" whose photos and videos with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan went viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2, had been absconding. Recently, another witness in the drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, said that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone, after Aryan was brought to the NCB office following the October 2 raid on the cruise ship, about a demand of Rs 25 crore and "to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede".

ASEAN's unity and centrality have always been an important priority for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today and announced that the year 2022 would be celebrated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year' to mark 30 years of their partnership. Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, Modi said India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. "We all had to deal with many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this challenging time was also a test for India-ASEAN friendship. In the Covid era, our mutual cooperation, mutual sympathy, will continue to strengthen our relationship in future, and will be the basis of goodwill among our people," Modi said.

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court today that it will not arrest NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede without giving him a prior notice of three working days, in connection with the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him. Wankhede also moved the Bombay High Court today, seeking interim protection from arrest or any coercive action against him. He sought an urgent hearing of his plea challenging the Mumbai police's decision to form a four-member team to investigate the allegations of extortion and corruption against him, in the aftermath of the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who is currently lobbying for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, has said that the BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics and will not go anywhere for the "next many decades". A video clip of Kishor addressing a private meeting in Goa has gone viral. In the video, Kishor is heard saying, "BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity...whether they win, whether they lose, like it was for the first 40 years for Congress, BJP is going nowhere." "Once you secure 30 per cent plus votes at the India-level, you are not going away in a hurry. So, do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away Modi," he added. "Maybe, they will throw away Modi, but BJP is not going anywhere. They are going to be here, you have to fight it out for the next many decades. It's not going in a hurry," Kishor said.

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 1,159 points today following an across-the-board selloff as monthly derivatives expired amid a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share index tanked 1,158.63 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 59,984.70. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25. ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling over 5 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 04:21 PM IST