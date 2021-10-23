Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 23, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 23, 2021:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived today for his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 and drove straight to meet the family of a police officer killed by terrorists. He later chaired a meeting to review the security situation in the Valley. The home minister, who is on a three-day visit, was received at the technical airport by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and advisor Farooq Khan. It was a day of heavy rain and snow in several parts of the Valley. If the weather holds, he will visit Jammu on Sunday to address a public rally and return to Srinagar, officials said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged Opposition leaders and parties to come together to take on the BJP in poll-bound Goa. The TMC supremo put out a message via Twitter ahead of her first visit to the state on October 28. "As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years," she wrote. "Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations," she added.

Actor Ananya Panday was reportedly reprimanded by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for her arriving late at the probe agency's office on Friday. Pandey was summoned by NCB for questioning in the ongoing cruise drugs case on Friday at 11 am but the actor could only reach the probe agency's office after 2 pm along with her father actor Chunky Panday. According to the sources in NCB, Wankhede told Ananya that probe agency's office was not a "production house". "You were asked to come at 11.00 am and you are arriving now. Officers are not sitting here, waiting for just you..... This is not your production house, this is the office of a central agency. Come at the time you are called at," sources quoted Wankhede as saying.

Judicial infrastructure is important for improving access to justice, but it is baffling to note that its improvement and maintenance was being carried out in an ad-hoc and unplanned manner in the country, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said today. Noting that an effective judiciary can help in the growth of the economy, the CJI said courts are extremely essential for any society that is governed by rule of law. CJI Ramana was speaking at the inauguration of two wings of the annexe building at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. The CJI said today's success should not blind us to the issues that exist.

NCP's Maharashtra unit chief and state minister Jayant Patil has said that his party colleague Nawab Malik may have some concrete evidence against NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, without which he would not have made statements against the officer. Over the last few days, Malik has been criticising Wankhede, who had supervised a raid on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast earlier this month that led to the alleged recovery of drugs and arrest of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. "Nawab Malik may have some concrete evidence against NCB's Sameer Wankehede, without which he will not make statements against him. A clear picture will emerge in the near future," Patil told reporters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:15 PM IST