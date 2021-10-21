Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 21, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 21, 2021:

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to collect some documents related to his son Aryan Khan and no raids were conducted, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede today. "NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. No raids were conducted at 'Mannat," Wankhede said. Earlier in the day, teams of NCB arrived at 'Mannat' and also at Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey's residence. Thereafter, Ananya was summoned to appear before NCB later in the day. Also, Shah Rukh Khan today paid a visit to his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

From discussing beneficiaries' hobbies to talking about the experience of healthcare workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon various subjects during his visit to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi today as India completed administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The PM also visited the vaccination centre at the RML Hospital after the milestone was achieved. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi held interaction with beneficiaries, healthcare and frontline workers. "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Supreme Court today said farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farms laws have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said it was not against the right to protest even when the legal challenge is pending but ultimately some solution has to be found. "Farmers have right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely. You may have a right to agitate in any manner but roads should not be blocked like this. People have right to go on roads but it cannot be blocked," the bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh said. The top court asked the farmer unions, who have been arrayed as parties in the case, to respond within three weeks on the issue and posted the matter for hearing on December 7.

Training his guns again on Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik today claimed the officer was specifically brought in to the agency by the central government after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Malik also alleged that Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in a "fake case" by the NCB. Wankhede supervised a raid on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast earlier this month that led to the alleged recovery of drugs, following which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some other people were arrested by the NCB. Malik has repeatedly claimed the case related to the alleged recovery of banned drugs from the ship was "fake" and arrests were made just on the basis of WhatsApp chats.

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 336.46 points today following losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index declined 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to 60,923.50. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 88.50 points or 0.48 per cent to 18,178.10. Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking around 5 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Steel, TCS and Dr Reddy's. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and NTPC were among the gainers.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 04:18 PM IST