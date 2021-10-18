Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 18, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 18, 2021:

COVID Task Force chief VK Paul has said that they are awaiting for final certification on Covaxin for children. "Awaiting final certification on Covaxin for children," said Niti Aayog's VK Paul. He also said that the top priority is to vaccinate all adults and COVID-19 vaccine supply is not an issue now. Meanwhile, VK Paul on Sunday had said that the government will take a final decision on vaccinating children and adolescents against coronavirus on the basis of overall scientific rationale as well as the supply situation of vaccines available for those below 18 years old.

Farmers squatted on rail tracks at several places today morning as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'rail roko' protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, hampering train movement in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The stir affected 150 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 60 trains causing inconvenience to passengers who could be seen waiting for long hours with their baggage. In the North Western Railway (NWR) zone, rail traffic was affected in some sections in Rajasthan and Haryana with 18 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled and one diverted due to the protest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said a proper solution will be worked out to address various problems and financial crisis being faced by transporters in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CM was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the Maharashtra State Truck, Tempo, Tankers and Bus Transport Federation at the Sahyadri Guest House. He also gave directions to the state finance, transport and police departments to find a suitable solution to various demands of the transporters. The transporters' delegation put forth various demands, including exemption from the annual motor vehicle tax and business tax, complete exemption of motor tax on vehicles transporting passengers to schools and religious places, and a provision of parking spaces for vehicles and buses across the state.

Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail following his alleged involvement in illegal drugs, has said during his counselling session that he will make feel everyone proud of him after he leaves jail, sources told news agency ANI. As per sources, during Aryan Khan's counselling, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and social workers were present where Aryan Khan said that he would get involved himself in social work and will work for the upliftment of poor strata of the society. "He will help financially to all those people who need it," sources said. Khan also told NCB he will never get involved in any wrongdoings, will work for society and would make 'you feel proud of me'.

Taking its winning streak to the seventh session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 460 points to finish at a fresh lifetime peak today, tracking heavy buying in banking, IT and metal stocks despite a weak trend in global markets. After touching a lifetime high of 61,963.07 during the session, the 30-share BSE index ended 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59. Similarly, the Nifty surged 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to its all-time closing high 18,477.05. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,543.15.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 04:34 PM IST