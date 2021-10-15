Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 15, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 15, 2021:

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today issued a statement condemning the "gruesome killing" of a man whose mutilated body was found this morning near the farmers' protest site at Kundli in Haryana on the Singhu Border near Delhi. The SKM said that "both the parties to the incident, the Nihang group and the deceased person, have no relation with them". According to SKM, "A person hailing from Punjab was mutilated and murdered this morning at the Singhu Border." "A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the deceased's attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Granth," added the statement.

There is more transparency, trust and technology-driven approach in India's defence sector now more than ever before and major reforms are taking place for the first time since Independence while discarding stagnant policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. In an address at an event to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation, Modi, referring to the self-reliant India campaign, said the goal is to make the country the world's biggest military power on its own. In a major reform initiative, the seven state-run defence companies were created after dissolving the over 200-year-old Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). The assets of the OFB including its 41 ordnance factories were transferred to the seven new firms.

Flagging serious concerns over the "unregulated" content being shown on OTT platforms, "uncontrolled" Bitcoin currency that has potential to "destabilise economy of all countries" and use of narcotic drugs by all classes of the society, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today urged the government to take steps to address these issues. He was speaking during the annual Vijayadashmi rally held at Reshmibagh in Nagpur. "What kind of things are being shown on OTT platforms. During the coronavius period, even the children have got access to mobiles and there is no control over what they watch. Similarly, there is no control on what is to be shown on OTT platforms," he said.

Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, informed jail officials. According to the order of the High Court, all the accused or prisoners who are logged in the jail amid COVID-19 can talk to their family members twice a week via video call. "Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," said the official. Meanwhile, Aryan has been shifted to normal barracks after an RT-PCR test. His undertrial tag number in jail is N956.

Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone has topped the JEE-Advanced this year by scoring the highest marks ever in the IIT entrance exam, results for which were announced today. The 17-year-old Agarwal, who plans to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, has scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced. Agarwal, who hails from Rajasthan, had also scored 100 percentile in JEE-Main exam and shared the top rank with 17 others. Kavya Chopra, also from Delhi zone, who became the first female to top the JEE-Main exam, has emerged as the topper in JEE-Advanced among females. A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 04:24 PM IST