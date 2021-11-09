Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 9, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 9, 2021:

1. Watch video: Nawab Malik denies charges levelled by Devendra Fadnavis; says will drop 'Hydrogen bomb' tomorrow

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday denied charges related to the underworld link levelled by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis. He said that the bomb dropped by Fadnavis did nothing and he will drop the Hydrogen bomb tomorrow. Malik said that he would reveal Fadnavis' underworld connections on Wednesday morning. "Tomorrow at 10 am, I will expose the underworld game of Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and how he kept the entire city hostage through the underworld when he was chief minister."

2. People who asked Antilia's location to cabbie traced; poses no threat, says Mumbai police

Hours after a taxi driver alerted Mumbai police about a possible threat to Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, the Mumbai police has traced the vehicles and its occupants who asked the location of Antilia. Following the alert security of Antilia has been beefed up as a precautionary measure. According to police officials, we have inquired with the three persons travelling in the car and ruled out anything suspicious. The two passengers of the car hail from Gujarat and came to Mumbai recently, they were staying at their relative's place in Navi Mumbai, said police.

3. Village along China-controlled LaC mentioned in US Department of Defence Annual report: Sources

A village built by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector and mentioned in a recent Pentagon report is in territory controlled by that country, sources in the security establishment told news agency ANI on Tuesday. “The village along the disputed border in the upper Subansiri district is in the territory controlled by China. They have, for years, maintained an Army post in the region and the various constructions undertaken by the Chinese have not happened in a short time," sources said.

4. Those who support Talibani mindset will be dealt with strictly by Uttar Pradesh govt, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed opposition parties and said that all those people who support the Talibani mindset will be dealt with strictly by the state government. Addressing a rally in Kairana in the Shamli district, the Chief Minister said, "All those people who support the Talibani mindset in the state will be dealt with strictly by the Uttar Pradesh government. Talibani mindset should not be accepted. It should not be tolerated. Those who support this are driving society into the pre-historic era. The basic rights of citizens are violated with this mindset. Those who follow their religious beliefs blindly, follow the Talibani mindset. Such activities will not be tolerated." "Those people who did not want Ayodhya Temple to be built, who did not support the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.....come out in support of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the Kairana exodus. Such people support the Taliban regime in Afghanistan," he said.

5. Markets end with tepid losses despite firm global cues; banking, metal stocks slip

The benchmark indices ended lower today. Nifty 50 declined 0.09 percent and Sensex declined 0.19 percent today. Good buying was seen in Auto (NIFTY Auto: +1.03 percent) and Oil & Gas (NIFTY OIL & GAS: +0.83 percent) stocks while some selling pressure was seen in Banking (NIFTY BANK: -0.18 percent) and FMCG (NIFTY FMCG: -0.33 percent) stocks. The Sensex was down 112.16 points or 0.19 percent at 60,433.4. The broader Nifty was down 24.20 points or 0.13 percent at 18,044.30. About 1958 shares have advanced, 1269 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged. M&M, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC and SBI were among the major Nifty gainers. Losers included Britannia Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel and Power Grid.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 06:26 PM IST