Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 8, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 8, 2021:

1. FPJ Legal: Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev files Rs 1.25 crore defamation suit against Nawab Malik in Bombay High Court

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s father has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court to restrain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik from making defamatory statements against him and his family on social media and sought Rs 1.25 crore in damages from him. Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede has also sought that the HC pass an order to permanently prevent Malik as well as others connected to him from publishing or speaking in any media anything which is defamatory to him or his family.

2. MSRTC employee stir: 223 bus depots shut as strike by staffers continues

Bus operations at 223 depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were shut on Monday morning due to the strike of employees over the demand for merger of the corporation with the state government, officials said. On Sunday, 120 depots were shut across Maharashtra, but the number increased to 223 since midnight, including some depots in the Mumbai region, they said. Before Sunday, around 30 depots were affected because of the stir. A section of the MSRTC employees is not reporting for duty since October 28 seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government, according to union sources.

3. Jawan who killed 4 colleagues in Chhattisgarh suffered from emotional stress, says CRPF; govt orders inquiry

The government of Chhattisgarh ordered an inquiry in the indiscriminate firing case which occurred during the wee hours of Monday morning at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 50th Battalion camp, situated in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station, District Sukma, located around 400 km away from capital Raipur. As per the information received constable Reetesh Ranjan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, leading to the death of four of his colleagues and three suffered bullet injuries, IG Bastar Sundarraj P said.

4. Mamata Banerjee likely to rejig cabinet, may induct new faces

With two major departments like finance and panchayat lying without any full-time ministers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might go for a cabinet reshuffle soon. There are indications that the reshuffle, where new faces may be given the chance, is likely to be held within this week. In the last 11 years of Trinamool Congress rule, Banerjee did not make any changes in the two departments -- Finance and Panchayat and Rural Development. With the sudden death of Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, and Finance Minister Amit Mitra's inability to continue on as minister and MLA on health grounds, Banerjee has been left with no chance but to reshuffle the cabinet.

5. Sensex starts Samvat 2078 with strong gains, ends 478 points higher as oil & gas, IT, realty stocks surge

The key benchmark indices closed above the psychological mark after a strong rally on Wall Street last Friday boosted sentiment back home. The recent volatile trend continued but the Nifty closing above 18,000 mark is broadly positive for the market. At close, the Sensex was up 477.99 points or 0.80 percent at 60,545.61. The broader Nifty was up 151.70 points or 0.85 percent at 18,068.50. About 17,07 shares have advanced, 1475 shares declined, and 169 shares are unchanged. IOC, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra were among the major Nifty gainers. Losers included IndusInd Bank, Divis Labs, M&M, SBI and Maruti Suzuki.

