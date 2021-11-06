Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 6, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 6, 2021:

10 coronavirus patients were killed and another one suffered serious burn injuries after a major fire broke out in the ICU of the district civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city today. The blaze erupted around 11 am in the intensive care unit (ICU), where 20 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment. Rajendra Bhosale, district collector of Ahmednagar, confirmed that 10 patients died in the blaze, which also left one patient critical. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later ordered an in-depth inquiry into the fire. Expressing grief over the tragedy, he directed the administration to ensure that those responsible for it get strict punishment. Thackeray spoke to district guardian minister Hassan Mushrif and state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, and asked them to ensure that other patients admitted there should get proper treatment without any disturbance.

At least 84 people died on Friday after a fuel tanker exploded in a suburb of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, CNN reported citing authorities. Mohamed Lamrane Bah, director of communications for Sierra Leone's National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), told CNN that several people were also in critical condition following the explosion. "Authorities have transferred injured people to hospitals and collected the bodies, and the rescue effort at the scene has ended," Bah said. Meanwhile, Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said in a statement on Facebook that she was "saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck."

A Mumbai court today extended till November 13 the police custody of dismissed assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze in an extortion case registered against him at the Goregaon police station in the city. The Mumbai Police's crime branch had taken Vaze's custody on November 1 based on the complaint filed by builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal, in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused. Vaze was produced before a holiday court today as his remand expired. Police sought an extension of his custody for seven days for further probe, which was allowed by the court till November 13. Vaze was in judicial custody after his arrest in March by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case.

A special holiday court in Mumbai today remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in 14-day judicial custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the case, sought his remand for nine more days, but the court refused the probe agency's plea and sent him to judicial custody. Deshmukh was arrested by the ED late Monday night after 12 hours of questioning. A court had on Tuesday remanded him in the agency's custody till November 6. He was produced before the special court at the end of his ED custody. The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

India and France on Friday held the second strategic dialogue on the occasion of the 35th session of the Indo-French strategic dialogue and decided to strengthen maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region and also discussed the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said today. French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday held discussions with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the occasion of the 35th session of the Indo-French strategic dialogue, which was held in Paris, a statement issued by the French embassy said today.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 04:23 PM IST