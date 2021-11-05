Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 5, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 5, 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today predicted a decade of development for Uttarakhand and an end to migration from the hills as he inaugurated a rebuilt samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath. Addressing a gathering of priests and devotees, he said the redevelopment of centres of faith in India shows the country's growing pride in its ancient saints and philosophers like Adi Guru Shankaracharya and Swami Vivekananda. A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya to restore its glory after centuries while the work on the Vishwanath Dham project in Kashi is nearing completion, the PM said. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand where the Assembly elections are just a few months away.

Stubble burning accounted for 36 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution today, the highest this season so far, according to government air quality forecast agency SAFAR. "The overall air quality of Delhi plunged to the upper end of the 'severe' category with additional firework emissions. The share of stubble emissions has peaked today at 36 per cent," said Gufran Beig, the founder-project director of SAFAR. "Local winds have picked up, and fast dispersion (of pollutants) is expected now. Without any more firecracker emissions, the AQI will improve to the 'very poor' category by tonight although the stubble contribution is expected to remain almost the same (on Saturday)," he said. On Thursday, farm fires accounted for 25 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution.

Mumbai recorded a quieter Laxmi Pujan during this year's Diwali as compared to last year although the overall use of firecrackers was more than what it was during the festival in 2020 when several COVID-19 curbs were in place, an NGO said today. It attributed the dip in the noise level to the use of "green firecrackers" that have lower decibel levels as compared to the traditional ones. "The noise levels in Mumbai were much lower this Laxmi Pujan, which was celebrated on Thursday, as compared to the previous years with the highest reading of 100.4 dB recorded at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai's Dadar area," Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation, which has been campaigning for bringing down noise levels, told news agency PTI.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, today appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark his weekly presence before the anti-drug agency in connection with the cruise ship drugs case. This was Aryan Khan's first appearance at the NCB office after his release from the Arthur Road prison on October 30 following the bail granted by the Bombay High Court. As per one of the bail conditions set by the high court, Aryan Khan reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 12.15 pm. The 23-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise off the Mumbai coast. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, unlike most states, mostly BJP-ruled. The MVA decided not to follow suit after the Union government reduced the Central excise duty by Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel. The state government reckoned that it will have to take a hit of Rs 1,700 crore for the period of November 2021 to March 2022 because of the reduction in Central excise. The state, which is saddled with a public debt of over Rs 6.15 lakh crore, hinted that it has no cushion to absorb the revenue loss, as it was still facing a mismatch between revenue receipts and expenditure.

