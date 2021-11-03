Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 3, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 3, 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that the COVID-19 vaccination drive needed to be taken door-to-door and asked officials of districts having low inoculation to adopt innovative ways to boost the campaign. Modi made the remarks at a meeting, held via video conferencing, with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low vaccination coverage. Pointing out that he recently met Pope Francis at the Vatican City, the PM said special emphasis was needed on taking message of religious leaders spreading awareness and encouraging the vaccination drive to the people. He urged the district officials to take the help of local religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and fight rumours. Modi stressed that there is a need to adopt innovative ways to increase vaccination in districts with low coverage.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has submitted an affidavit before an inquiry commission probing his corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, saying he does not have any further evidence to share in the matter. Singh's lawyer today confirmed that the senior IPS officer submitted the affidavit in a previous hearing of the commission. In March this year, the Maharashtra government formed the one-member commission of retired Justice Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe Singh's allegations against Deshmukh. Despite the commission issuing multiple summons and a bailable warrant against Singh, he has not appeared before the it so far. The commission had thrice imposed fines on Singh for failing to appear before it

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav todayy said that his party will ally with his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) in the 2022 Assembly elections. Addressing reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said that SP would also enter into alliances with smaller parties. Asked whether he would give respect to his uncle, Akhilesh Yadav said that Shivpal Yadav would get full respect in the alliance. Akhilesh Yadav's statement is expected to put an end of five years of strife between him and his uncle. While Shivpal Yadav had been consistently seeking an alliance with SP, Akhilesh Yadav had remained non-committal on the issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the Centre over price rise amid Diwali celebrations and said he wished that the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the people. "It is Diwali. Prices are at their peak. It's not a joke. I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. Gandhi and the Congress have been extremely critical of the government over the rise in fuel prices. The opposition party has accused the government of extortion in the name of taxes on petrol and diesel. It has also charged the government with "profiteering" from fuel tax and "fleecing" the common people.

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 257 points today tracking losses in index majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid a negative trend in global markets ahead of the US Fed's policy outcome. The 30-share index ended 257.14 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 59,771.92. Similarly, Nifty fell 59.75 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,829.20. Sun Pharma was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling over 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, L&T, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

